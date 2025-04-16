Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Lessons From My Father'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boxer (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Father (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Waitress (supporting, female, 21-51)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cold Ground'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, 30-40)

--- Dr. Simmons (day player, 40-69)

--- Steve (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Kids YouTube Channel, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (lead, 12-17)

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

--- Young Guy (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'My Life in Crime'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, 18-27)

--- Karina (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Rene (supporting, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Holy Water'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Background Talent (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Samara (supporting, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Booze Hound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Andy (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Elaine (lead, female, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Lake City Women'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Raven (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

--- Diannon (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

--- Summer (day player, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Love & Sacrifice'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Friend #1 Of The Wife (lead, 25-45)

--- Wife (lead, female, 30-45)

--- kevin (lead, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lakeland, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

