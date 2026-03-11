(Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Jacksonville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

'A Meaningful Night'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (supporting, male, 25-39)

--- Marcus (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mr. Mitchell (supporting, male, 45-60)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Senior Assassin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mason Nelson (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Finlay Cason (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Adonis Ridge (supporting, male, 23-35)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Love Unseen'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Sam (lead, male, 18-35)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the student film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Session 22'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, female, non-binary, 18-50)

--- Macy (lead, female, 18-35)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the student film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Haunted Centuries'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Participants (real people, 18+)

- Casting locations: Jacksonville

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Mini Adventures With Strangers,' YouTube Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host/On‑Camera Personality (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

CLOUT CHASERS: THE VIRAL HOUSE Streaming on Room 808 TV

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Host (models, female, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $25,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'The Lost Healer'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Marksman (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Captain Malryn (supporting, male, 32-45)

--- King Ardan (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cumberland feature film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joey (supporting, male, 48-63)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Angel's Trumpet

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (lead, male, 9-15)

--- Remi (lead, male, 9-15)

--- Gabby (lead, female, 9-15)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.