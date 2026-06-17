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Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'NX Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Samantha (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Marty (supporting, male, 18-45)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Port 2026 Extra Episodes

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Models (models, 18+)

--- Actors (supporting, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Available PA'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Toni (lead, male, 27-33)

--- Eva (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Nicole (day player, female, 30-35)

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Ghost and Mr. Jones'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jack Jones (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Victor Langford (supporting, male, 45-65)

--- Johnny Hooker (supporting, male, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'What I Barely Have'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bob (lead, male, 70-90)

--- Sammy (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Tom (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Final Arguments'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Alejandro (lead, male, 21-30)

--- Muerte (lead, female, 28-45)

--- Hugo (lead, male, 43-60)

- Roles pay up to: $70

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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Short Film Series

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- TBD (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Seven Lies...and Three Truths'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Houseguest (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Houseguest (real people, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.