All love is lost; Museum of Broken Relationships

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Museum of Broken Relationships

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ZAGREB, Croatia — Nobody likes to talk about breakups on Valentine’s Day but a museum overseas is celebrating them. Everything on display represents broken relationships.

Sounds of love fill the air in Croatia’s capital city.

But step inside one of Zagreb’s most popular museums, and all love is lost.

The Museum of Broken Relationships is counting on it, with a collection of nearly 5,000 items donated from people around the world who’ve fallen out of love.

The trip down sentimental street can take some tragic turns.

A wedding dress from a woman whose fiancé died before she got to wear it.

Each memento is perhaps a reminder that it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

The museum has a website showing a global map of broken hearts. You’re invited to share your own story on brokenships.com.

Contributed by CBS News.

