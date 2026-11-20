BANGKOK — Myanmar's government on Friday dismissed a landmark judgment by the United Nations' top court finding the country guilty of genocide against its Rohingya minority as "unfair."

Khine Khine Soe, spokeswoman for President Min Aung Hlaing, noted the International Court of Justice decision handed down Thursday had been the result of a nine-to-six vote of the judges to find Myanmar committed genocide against the Muslim minority Rohingya in a brutal 2017 military operation.

“Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision,” she told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw. “So it was not a decision made unanimously. I would say that it was unfair.”

Myanmar’s government has denied committing genocide, claiming it acted against insurgents in the 2017 military operation in northern Rakhine state.

Khine Khine Soe said Myanmar had made “every effort” to address all questions brought up in court and “did our best to fulfill our obligations and address the issues in accordance with international standards.”

Min Aung Hlaing, who is now president, was the military's commander in chief and in charge of the 2017 operation. The court said evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 100,000 Rohingya.

Khine Khine Soe did not address demands issued by the Hague-based court, which ordered Myanmar’s military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide.

She said the court's decision and judges' opinions were more than 300 pages long and would need to be assessed.

“Since these are legal documents, we will need to take our time and study them carefully,” she said.

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