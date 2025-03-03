Naples 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Naples, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 75 °F on Sunday, while the low is 54 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 74 °F, low of 59 °F (58% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

supergenijalac // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 74 °F, low of 64 °F (65% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 74 °F, low of 68 °F (83% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

cooperr // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 6

- High of 70 °F, low of 60 °F (64% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

- First quarter moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

liseykina // Shutterstock

Friday, March 7

- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (42% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 8

- High of 74 °F, low of 68 °F (82% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jurga Jot // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 9

- High of 75 °F, low of 63 °F (87% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM