1 dead, 5 injured in Chicago mass shooting, police say

A woman was killed and five other people were hurt when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a large outdoor gathering on Chicago's West Side – one of three separate shootings to occur in the same neighborhood in fewer than three hours, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 2:48 a.m. local time on North La Cross Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, according to an incident report from the Chicago Police Department.

"Officers responded to a call of a large gathering and found multiple people shot," police said in the report.

When officers arrived at the scene they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

A 22-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The victim's name was not immediately released.

Five other people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, including two 18-year-old boys and a 17-year-boy. One of the 18-year-old victims was shot in the chest and left arm. Police said he was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital in Chicago, while the 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other 18-year-old was treated at the scene for a graze wound to his left hand, police said.

A 29-year-old man shot in the right leg was also in critical condition at Loretto Hospital in Chicago, according to police.

The shooting also left a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right elbow, according to police, who said she was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No arrests had been announced as of Sunday afternoon. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

At least two other shootings occurred in the same Chicago neighborhood on Sunday morning. Police have not said if the shootings are related.

About three blocks from the North La Cross Avenue mass shooting, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back on West Maypole Avenue at about 4:37 a.m. and later died at Stroger Hospital, police said. A second 18-year-old boy was also shot in the arm during the shooting, according to police.

The two teenagers were shot after getting into an argument with a gunman who fired at them from a vehicle, police said. No arrests have been announced.

About an hour before the mass shooting on North La Cross Avenue, police responded to a reports of shots fired about a block away on North Lamon Avenue and found a 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her arm, according to police. The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said. No arrests have been announced.

The Chicago shootings occurred less than a day after one person was killed and five others wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in a mass shooting at an outdoor gathering in Baltimore, Md. A motive for that shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.