1 year after his arrest, Luigi Mangione's pretrial hearing enters 5th day

(NEW YORK) -- One year after his arrest on Dec. 9, 2024, the pretrial hearing in the case of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione enters its fifth day in a lower Manhattan courtroom.

Attorneys for Mangione, who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last December, are seeking to exclude from trial critical evidence that they say was illegally seized from his backpack without a warrant after officers apprehended him in a Pennsylvania McDonald's five days after the shooting.

On a slip of paper police said they pulled from his backpack, Mangione had reminded himself on Dec. 5, 2024, to "pluck eyebrows."

The McDonalds manager who called 911 said her customers recognized the young man seated in the back corner eating a Steak McMuffin and hash brown because of the distinctive eyebrows, which were visible even as a surgical mask and hood concealed much of his face.

On the reverse side of the paper is a crudely drawn map and a reminder to "check Pittsburgh red eyes, ideally to Columbus or Cincin (get off early)." Another reminder said, "keep momentum, FBI slower overnight."

The piece of paper had not been seen publicly until it was shown during the ongoing hearing at which Mangione's attorneys are trying to exclude everything taken from the backpack, including the alleged murder weapon, two loaded magazines, a silencer and a cell phone in a Faraday bag designed to conceal its signal.

They argue that officers from the Altoona Police Department skipped steps and violated Mangione's constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure because they were eager to help crack a big case.

The district attorney's office said the officers legitimately feared the backpack could contain something dangerous and their search complied with Pennsylvania law.

Nine witnesses have testified so far. Their testimony will help Judge Gregory Carro determine what evidence is allowed at trial and what, if any, evidence should be omitted.

