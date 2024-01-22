10 states from Arkansas to Pennsylvania on alert for snow, freezing rain

NEW YORK — Ten states from Arkansas to Pennsylvania are on alert for snow, freezing rain and sleet as the latest dangerous winter storm moves through the U.S.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. The warnings are expected to expire later in the day as the ice turns to rain.

On Monday afternoon, Texas is facing heavy rain while the region from St. Louis to Chicago deals with a coating of ice on the roads.

By Tuesday morning, the rain and snow will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

By the morning, the ice will mostly turn to rain from Chicago to Detroit, but a slick morning commute is still expected.

On Tuesday afternoon and evening, the snow will stretch from Michigan to upstate New York to New England. A few inches of snow is possible.

After the ice storm is over, rounds of heavy rain are forecast to pummel the South this week, with some areas forecast to see more than 1 foot of rain. Flooding is possible from Texas to Georgia.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is heading to the West Coast.

Flood watches are in effect in Sacramento in Northern California and San Diego in Southern California. Rainfall rates could reach half an inch per hour in San Diego.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada mountain range, where more than 1 foot of snow is possible. Some areas around Lake Tahoe are also under an avalanche warning.

And temperatures are expected to rise later in the week for the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast.

Temperatures could surpass 50 degrees in New York City, 80 degrees in Tampa, Florida, and 60 degrees in Memphis, Tennessee.

