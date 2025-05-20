National

11-year-old boy accidentally shot to death by sibling inside of their home

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
RACINE, WI — An 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot to death by his sibling inside of their Wisconsin home, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday when the Racine Police Department in Wisconsin received a call at 10:33 p.m. reporting that a juvenile had been struck by gunfire and was being taken to the hospital by his family, according to a statement from the Racine Police Department.

“When officers arrived at the hospital, they located an 11-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound,” police said. “The 11-year-old male did not survive his injury.”

Preliminary information indicate that the incident took place inside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect Street in Racine and that the victim was “accidentally shot by a sibling,” authorities confirmed.

“A suspect has been identified and apprehended,” police said.

Authorities did not disclose what may have happened leading up to the incident or how the juveniles came into contact with a firearm inside the home.

The investigation is currently ongoing and more information about this case will be released in due course.

