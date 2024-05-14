12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes heat checked by Matt Harmon

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning.

0:40 - Pod disclaimer: Matt Harmon is on vacation right now

2:15 - 12 draft hot takes from Dalton Del Don

2:35 - Hot take 1: Jayden Daniels is already a fantasy QB1

9:45 - Hot take 2: Dalton loved the Michael Penix pick

16:25 - Hot take 3: Make Blake Corum a mid round priority pick

24:30 - Hot take 4: Don't let JSN scare you off Odunze

30:00 - Hot take 5: Malik Nabers is a top 20 WR

35:20 - Hot take 6: Jonathon Brooks is a top 20 RB

38:45 - Hot take 7: Trey Benson will be a league winner down the stretch

42:18 - Hot take 8: Brock Bowers landed in worst possible spot

45:43 - Hot take 9: Ray Davis will be a TD vulture in Buffalo

49:07 - Hot take 10: Josh Jacobs fantasy value is a mess after Lloyd pick

53:20 - Hot take 11: JJ McCarthy will get Justin Jefferson back to WR1 overall

57:30 - Hot take 12: AD Mitchell helps make Anthony Richardson QB1 overall

