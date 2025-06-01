National

12 shot, 1 dead in North Carolina overnight shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — (AP) — One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in western North Carolina.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

One victim is in critical condition and several others are in the hospital. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the scene. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!