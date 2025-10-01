13-year-old girl drives drunk, crashes stolen car with 11-year-old in passenger seat

(FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.) -- A 13-year-old girl drove drunk and crashed a stolen car while an 11-year-old was in the passenger seat, officials in Arizona said.

Both children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the early Tuesday morning crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The joyride was reported around 1 a.m. in a car that had been stolen from the Flagstaff Police Department, DPS said.

The driver went the wrong way across the median on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff, and then self-corrected and drove off at over 100 mph, officials said.

The teenager then allegedly drove onto the guardrail, causing the car to roll over multiple times and crash into a tree, DPS said.

"The impact was so severe that the steering wheel broke off while the vehicle was rolling, and was ejected approximately 50 feet from where the vehicle landed," the department said.

The 13-year-old's blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.183, DPS said. In Arizona, drivers 21 and older can be charged with a DUI if their BAC is above .08%. Drivers under 21 must have a BAC of 0.00%.

The 13-year-old will face DUI charges, a DPS spokesperson told ABC News.

"We're thankful the kids are okay, but this could've ended way worse," DPS said in a statement. "Juvenile joyriding and underage drinking are extremely dangerous. Talk to your kids about the dangers of drinking and unlicensed driving."

