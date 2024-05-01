National

14-year-old suspect dead after active shooter reported outside Wisconsin middle school: Sources

By Meredith Deliso, Luke Barr, Jack Date, and Pierre Thomas, ABC News

MT. HOREB, Wis. — A 14-year-old suspect is dead following a confrontation with police Wednesday after an active shooter was reported outside a Wisconsin middle school, sources told ABC News.

The teen had approached Mount Horeb Middle School with what appeared to be a long gun, the sources said.

A vehicle associated with the suspect is being searched for evidence by bomb technicians, according to sources.

The Mount Horeb Area School District said police responded to help "scope out" an active shooter at the school.

The threat was "neutralized" outside the building and no injuries have been reported "with the exception of the alleged assailant," the district said.

"The individual did not breach [the] entryway," the district said on Facebook.

No additional suspects have been located following an initial search of the middle school and all students and staff are safe, the district said.

All school district buildings went into lockdown around 11:15 a.m. local time, the district said. Students at the intermediate center have since been evacuated to an alternate site. Students in all buildings will be dismissed pending police approval, the district said.

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we're so grateful for our first responders," the district said.

The FBI is on the scene and assisting state and local partners, an agency spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles southwest of Madison.

