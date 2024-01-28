15 million Americans under flood watch as rain drenches Northeast

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Fifteen million Americans are under flood watch and eight million are facing winter and snow alerts Sunday as a coastal storm drenching the Northeast is predicted to downpour for most of the day.

What’s falling from the sky depends on where you are and when. The dynamic storm is running into just enough cold air to help change the rain to wet snow, especially in the higher elevations.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for several locations in the Northeast with an upgrade to winter storm warnings for parts of Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

While some parts of the Northeast will see a few breaks in rain during the day, weather forecasters predict a cloudy, rainy and snowy day for millions of people.

A photo taken at Lake Michigan this week shows a man walking through a thick sheet of fog along the shore near Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

Monday morning, the storm will be just about gone in the East, but there still could be a few leftover snow showers making for a slick Monday morning commute.

Over the weekend, much of America was hit with severe weather as heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning threatened southwestern states while Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle were at risk of isolated tornados.

In the West, record warmth settles in across much of the coast today and tomorrow. Temperatures are soaring into the 60s and 70s from San Francisco to Seattle, with more than a dozen cities looking at record-high temperatures into the work week.

However, the beautiful weather is predicted to come to an end by the middle of the week, as the next storm system is predicted to arrive on the West Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

