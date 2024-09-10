National

15-year-old boy shot at school in Omaha, in critical condition; suspect in custody

By Alexandra Faul and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
By Alexandra Faul and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

OMAHA, Neb. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot at his high school in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting inside Northwest High School was reported at about 12:23 p.m., and a description of the suspect was put out over the radio, Omaha police said. The suspect was taken into custody around 12:58 p.m., police said.

The shooting appeared to stem from an incident between two students, police said.

A lockdown has been lifted.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!