2 charged in connection with alleged explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base: FBI

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI has announced charges against a brother and sister in connection with an alleged improvised explosive device that was found near the visitors center at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida last week.

Alen Zheng was charged by indictment with one count of attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, one count of unlawful making of a destructive device and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Ann Mary Zheng was also indicted on charges alleging that she was an accessory after the fact and tampered with evidence by attempting to destroy, mutilate and conceal a 2010 black Mercedes GLK 350.

"A brother and sister have now been indicted," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X on Thursday. "One is in custody for accessory and evidence tampering and the primary suspect is charged with explosives offenses and is currently in China."

A possible IED was discovered outside the visitor's center at MacDill AFB on March 16, though it is unclear when the device was placed. Court records indicate that March 10 is a date associated with the siblings' alleged conduct.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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