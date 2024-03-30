National

2 dead after shots fired at Texas birthday party

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

TEXAS — A 21st birthday party turned deadly when two men in their 20s were fatally shot in San Jacinto City, Texas, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The party had about 50 people in attendance and a live band. Police said it was unclear whether the deceased were partygoers or suspects, according to a post from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.

Shots were fired and at least two people were struck. The two were then transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Police initially received a report that a third person was shot dead, but they have not been able to confirm that.

The investigation is still underway and officers remain on the scene.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!