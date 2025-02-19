2 dead after small planes collide in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. — Two people were confirmed dead after two small planes collided midair at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona on Wednesday.

There were two people onboard each aircraft, a Lancair and a Cessna, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircrafts collided while upwind of runway 12, according to preliminary information from the National Transportation Safety Board.

"The Cessna landed uneventfully; the Lancair impacted terrain near runway 3 and a post-impact fire ensued," according to the NTSB.

The planes collided around 8:30 a.m. local time.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate, and NTSB investigators are on their way to the scene with two more on the way, officials said.

The Marana Regional Airport is an uncontrolled field -- it does not have an operating ATC control tower. Pilots utilize a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency to announce their position to other aircrafts. The pilot in command is responsible for maintaining a safe distance from other aircrafts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

