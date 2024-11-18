National

2 killed, 9 hurt in shootings in New Orleans

By T. Michelle Murphy, ABC News
By T. Michelle Murphy, ABC News

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and nine were hurt in two shootings near a second line event in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident, eight people were shot and injured, police said.

The second shooting was reported about 45 minutes later, police said. Two victims died and one was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The police department said it immediately shut down the second line. A second line is a type of parade with live brass band music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!