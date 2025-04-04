2 people missing after boat capsizes on Wisconsin River: Police

MADISON, Wis. — Two people are missing after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, police received reports that a "boat had capsized on the Wisconsin River, south of the Kilbourn Dam," which is an hour north of Madison, police said.

Three people were in the boat at the time of the incident, with one being able to "safely swim to shore," police said. The recovered boater was met by police and rescue units and handed over to medical services for treatment, officials said.

The two other boaters were not seen after "disappearing under the water, near where the boat had capsized," police said.

Rescue boats were launched on Thursday to begin searching for the missing individuals, police said. Officials also requested the assistance of dive teams, but "due to the high flow of water from the Kilbourn Dam and the fast-moving currents" divers were not able to commence their search.

Aerial and underwater drones, shoreline searchers and boats with sonar capabilities were also deployed for the search, police said.

Officials suspended the search on Thursday evening due to the "unpredictable flow of the river" but said efforts will continue Friday morning.

The names of the missing individuals are not being released at this time, police said.

