2 police officers, 1 firefighter killed after responding to a domestic call in Minnesota: Officials

(BURNSVILLE, Minn.)-- Two police officers and one firefighter were shot and killed in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Sunday after responding to a "call of a family in danger," according to Gov. Tim Walz.

"Horrific news from Burnsville," Walz began his statement on X. "While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured."

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day," Waltz continued. "My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville."

Officers gathered near the intersection of 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway around 5:30 a.m. local time, a witness told ABC affiliate KSTP-TV.

The witness said they heard shots fired and a shelter-in-place order was sent to residents' cellphones. KSTP-TV reported that the order has since been lifted.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association confirmed that a shooting took place Sunday morning after officers responded to a domestic abuse call, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

"We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We're just devastated at the horrific loss," the statement said.

Burnsville is a Minnesota suburb located about 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a post on X that agents had responded to the scene.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a statement on X Sunday morning after being alerted to the fatal shooting by police.

"They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community," Klobuchar said, noting that she and her husband, John, are "praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.