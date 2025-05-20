2 students dead at University of Wisconsin-Platteville after 'incident' in residence hall

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two students died in a residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday after an "isolated" incident, according to university officials.

Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died on Monday, according to the chancellor's office.

"This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified," the chancellor's office said in a statement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was received indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference.

Investigators determined it was not an active threat and emergency personnel responded immediately. At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to Hallman.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter in place order was cleared after 5 p.m.

"Our concern is for our students and their safety," Hallman said.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Hallman would not say whether weapons were involved in the death of the two students.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

"Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students," Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.

