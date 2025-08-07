2 troopers shot while responding to call in Pennsylvania: Police

(SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa.) -- Two state troopers were shot while responding to a call in northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

They were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions after the shooting on Route 171 in Susquehanna County, police said.

"The scene remains very active and information on the suspect will be released at a later time," police said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he planned to head to the scene and that he and his wife "are praying for them."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

