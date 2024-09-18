2 wanted, one wearing pink shower cap, in stolen New York City subway crash

NEW YORK — A search is underway in New York City for two suspects, including one dressed all in pink, who allegedly crashed an empty subway train after brazenly walking into a station and stealing it, authorities said.

The theft of the train in the nation's largest subway system unfolded amid the deployment of additional police officers to the subway system to combat a surge in crime. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul even deployed National Guard troops as part of a five-point plan to protect subway riders.

According to a New York Police Department incident report, the thieves, a man and a woman, stole the empty train just after midnight on Thursday at the Briarwood subway station in the borough of Queens, according to police.

"These two individuals entered an unoccupied train and operated it, causing a collision and damage to the train," according to the NYPD incident report.

No injuries were reported and the suspects fled the area on foot, according to police.

No arrests have been announced as of Wednesday morning, police said.

The duo was caught on surveillance cameras walking through the empty train at Briarwood station before taking it on a short joy ride, police said.

One of the alleged thieves was described as a woman with a medium build and medium complexion, according to police.

"She was last seen wearing a pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, pink shorts, and carrying a pink handbag," according to the incident report.

Her accomplice was described by police as a man with a slim build and light complexion, He was dressed in a blue tank top, red shorts and carrying a black backpack.

It was at least the second theft of a New York City subway train in less than eight months.

On Dec. 30, 2023, a group stole empty trains parked in a restricted area near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station in Queens. Authorities said the group entered the operators' compartments of two lead train cars before driving them northbound.

Amidst a 45% year-over-year spike in New York City transit crime in January, mostly due to grand larcenies, Hochul deployed 1,000 state workers, including 250 state police troopers and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police members, to assist the NYPD in enhanced baggage checks at heavily trafficked areas of the subway system.

Hochul also directed the New York National Guard to make 750 members, who are currently part of the Joint Task Force Empire Shield, available to help check subway riders' bags for weapons.

According to the most recent NYPD crime statistics, transit crime as of Sunday is now down 5.4% from this time in 2023.

