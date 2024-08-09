20-year-old woman found dead in Grand Canyon following multiday search: NPS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 20-year-old woman was found dead following a multiday search in the Grand Canyon, marking the third reported death in the national park within a week, the National Park Service said.

The body of Leticia A. Castillo, 20, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was located by park personnel below Twin Overlooks on Tuesday, NPS said.

"Park rangers recovered the body which was located approximately 150 ft. below the rim," the NPS said in a press release Thursday.

Her body was transported to the rim and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Castillo is believed to have entered the Grand Canyon on or around Aug. 3, according to NPS.

The NPS and the Coconino County medical examiner are investigating the incident.

No additional details have been released.

The incident marked the third recovery for a death in the Grand Canyon since July 31, park officials said.

A 20-year-old man accidentally fell 400 feet to his death from a scenic overlook at the Grand Canyon on July 31, officials said.

A man also died after attempting a BASE jump in the Grand Canyon on Aug. 1, officials said.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. The recreational sport, which involves jumping from a fixed object and using a parachute to descend to the ground, is prohibited in all areas of Grand Canyon National Park, the NPS said.

"Despite facing inclement weather and hazardous terrain, the team has undertaken significant risks to complete these missions," NPS said of the three recoveries.

