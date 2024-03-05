2024 Colorado primary election: Live results

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, Phillips, Williamson, noncommitted delegate, five others. 72 delegates at stake.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Haley, Binkley, Christie, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Ramaswamy. 37 delegates at stake. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected efforts in Colorado and other states to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove Trump from the ballot.

WHO CAN VOTE: Registered party members plus unaffiliated voters

(Thumbnail image: Election judge Terri Golden organizes ballots at the Old County Courthouse during the presidential primary in Breckenridge, Colo., on Super Tuesday. Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)