2024 Masters final round tee times: Scottie Scheffler holds lead over Collin Morikawa at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler is back on top.

After a brief slip through what was a chaotic third round, the top-ranked golfer in the world rallied to grab a one-shot lead headed into Sunday at the Masters. If he can fend off the rest of the field, he'll take home a second career green jacket.

Scheffler will go off with Collin Morikawa in the final group. Morikawa carded a 3-under 69 on Saturday to get to 6-under on the week. A remarkable 28 of the last 33 winners at the Masters have come from the final group.

They’ll be followed by Max Homa and Masters rookie Ludvig Aberg in the penultimate group. Bryson DeChambeau, who started Saturday with a share of the lead, dropped down to 3-under on the week after his third-round 75.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, posted his worst ever round at Augusta National on Saturday. He enters Sunday at 11-over on the week, which has him going off in one of the first groups of the day.

Here's a full look at Sunday's final round tee times at Augusta National.

Masters Final Round Tee Times

All times ET

9:15 am: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 am: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 am: Neal Shipley (A), Tiger Woods

9:45 am: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:05 am: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 am: José María Olazábal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 am: Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 am: Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

11:05 am: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 am: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 am: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 am: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 pm: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 pm: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquín Niemann

12:55 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 pm: Ben An, Cameron Smith

2:05 pm: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Højgaard

2:15 pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa

2:35 pm: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler