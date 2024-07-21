2024 NBA free agency: Evan Mobley, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $224 million maximum extension

Evan Mobley's stock has never been higher. Quite literally.

The 23-year-old big man agreed to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie-scale extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal could be worth as much as $270 million if Mobley makes an All-NBA team or wins the Defensive Player of the Year award next season.

Mobley averaged 15.7 points (on 58/37/72 shooting splits), 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game this past season, leading the Cavaliers to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in five games. He scored a season-high 33 points in the close-out Game 5 loss to Boston, adding seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks in defeat.

Mobley will play the final season of his rookie contract under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. The Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff after finishing 48-34 and placing fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Now that Mobley's contract is secure, the biggest question about his future pertains to the presence of Cleveland starting center Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers have struggled to field an elite offense when both Mobley and Allen — two non-shooting bigs — share the court. Mobley's effort in Allen's absence during the playoffs lends credence to the idea that he could flourish as the team's full-time starting center.

If the Cavaliers remain committed to Allen, who is signed through the 2025-26 season on a tradable contract ($20 million annually), Mobley's development of a consistent 3-point shot could help the two co-exist offensively. His 37.3% clip from distance this past season came on just 1.2 attempts per game.

Defensively, Mobley is a stud. He can protect the rim and switch onto smaller defenders on the perimeter. His work on that end earned him a spot on the All-Defensive first team and a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023. A first-place finish next season, and he will be even richer.