2024 Nevada Republican primary and caucus: Full results

When it comes to presidential nominating contests, some states have primaries. Some states have caucuses.

But this year, Nevada has both — and neither of them should really affect the race for the Republican nomination.

If that sounds confusing (and self-defeating), that's because it is. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the state of Nevada will hold a primary, and there will be only one major Republican candidate on the ballot: former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Then, two days later, on Thursday, Feb. 8, the Nevada Republican Party will hold caucuses around the state — where caucusgoers will be able to vote for one of the other two remaining GOP candidates (former President Donald Trump or long-shot Texas businessman Ryan Binkley) but not for Haley. (Read more about the Nevada primaries and caucuses.)

