2024 Olympic schedule for July 29: Men's team gymnastics final, A'ja Wilson and Team USA, Nadal-Djokovic in Paris

With two full days of competition in the books, the Paris Olympics are in full swing. Monday brings another action-packed slate with one of the Games' premier team final events handing out hardware in men's gymnastics.

The U.S. women will make their basketball debut, while former NBA player Chase Budinger will make his first Olympic appearance — in beach volleyball. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of action in the pool, including USA's Lilly King going for gold in the breaststroke and Australia leading the field in the women's 200-meter freestyle finals.

All events will stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. For a complete schedule, click here.

Here are five featured events Monday:

Men's gymnastics team final (11:30 a.m. ET, NBC)

The first gymnastics medals of the Paris games will be handed out on Monday at the men's team final, where the U.S. will be in a heated battle to make the podium. Eight nations advanced out of qualifying for Monday's finals in the following order:

1: China 2: Japan 3:Great Britain 4: Ukraine 5: United States 6: Italy 7: Switzerland 8: Canada

China and reigning world champion Japan are traditional powerhouses and the favorites to battle at the top for gold and silver. Japan is looking to bounce back from a disappointing silver in Tokyo behind gold-medalist Russia. Russia is barred from competing under its flag this year in team events because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Barring an upset, the rest of the field is projected to compete for bronze, with USA a contender to earn its first Olympic medal in men's team competition since securing bronze in Beijing in 2008. Brody Malone is the only returning Olympian on the U.S. team and seeks to bounce back from a disappointing qualifying round that saw him fail to earn on of the two U.S. spots in the individual all-around competition. First-time Olympians Fred Richard and Paul Juda earned those spots. Richard won bronze in the all-around at the 2023 World Championship, where U.S. men claimed bronze as a team.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to play in 2nd round (~7:30 a.m. ET Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face off at Roland Garros in a rare early-round matchup between the all-time tennis greats. A 22-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal is seeking his third Olympic gold medal (singles in 2008; doubles in 2016). Djokovic — the owner of 24 Grand Slam titles — is seeking his first gold medal after winning bronze in 2008. Nadal defeated Djokovic in the semifinals in Beijing en route to gold.

The two have faced off in the final of 29 tournaments including in each of the four grand slams. The 2012 Australian Open final that Djokovic won is lauded by some pundits as the greatest match ever played. They're facing off in the second round on Monday thanks to a combination of injury and decline that left the 38-year-old Nadal unseeded for the tournament. Djokovic, 37, is the tournament's top seed and has a 30-29 edge in the all-time series.

While Djokovic is favored, Nadal will have a significant edge. Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times at Roland Garros as the greatest clay-court player of all-time.

The match will take place at the conclusion of Iga Swiatek vs. Diane Parry and won't begin before 7:30 a.m. ET. It will only be available live via streaming.

U.S. Women make Paris debut in pursuit of more history (1 p.m. ET, USA)

One of the most dominant teams in Olympic history, the U.S. Women's basketball team will make its 2024 debut on Monday against Japan.

Led by two-time WNBA MVP and Tokyo gold medalist A'Ja Wilson, Team USA is seeking its eighth consecutive gold medal dating back to the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Team USA lost in the semifinals of the 1992 Games in Barcelona to the Unified Team of former Soviet republics en route to the bronze medal. It hasn't lost in Olympics since.

That's a streak that consists of 55 consecutive wins in Olympic competition. A silver medalist in Tokyo, Japan is looking to stop that streak before it gets to 56. Team USA cruised over Germany in its lone international warmup last week and consists of some of the WNBA's best players including Breanna Stewart and Chelsea Gray in addition to Wilson. Caitlin Clark's not on the team. Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi is as the veteran leader of a roster that's favored to win another gold medal.

Ex-NBA player Chase Budinger make Olympics debut — in beach volleyball (10 a.m. ET, NBC)

Chase Budinger is a former McDonald's All-American, two-time All-Pac-12 basketball player at Arizona and a seven-year NBA veteran. But his first love is beach volleyball.

After a season of playing basketball in Spain (2016-17) at the conclusion of his NBA career, the 6-6 Encinitas, California native traded in his sneakers for board shorts to pursue his dream of becoming an Olympian in beach volleyball. The move paid off last month when Budinger, 36, and partner Miles Evans, 34, secured the second and final U.S. men's beach volleyball spot for the Paris Olympics.

On Monday, they'll make their Olympic debut as the 13th-ranked team in the world. The setting won't be a welcoming one. They'll take on Arnaud Gauthier-Rat of France (World No. 33) in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Lilly King goes for gold (swimming medal coverage: 2:30 ET, NBC)

A two-time Olympic champion and five-time medalist, American swimmer Lilly King looks to return to the top of the podium Monday night. A breaststroke specialist, King won gold in the 100 meters and the 4x100 medley relay in 2016. She won silver in the 200 meters and bronze in the 100 meters in 2021 in Tokyo.

On Monday, she's back in the 100-meter breaststroke finals (3:32 p.m. ET) after finishing third overall in Sunday's semifinal heats. South Africa's Tatjana Smith, China's Tang Qianting and Ireland's Mona McSharry are among the other top contenders.

Monday's other medal events include the Women's 400-meter individual medley (2:30 p.m. ET), Men's 200-meter freestyle final (2:43 ET), men's 100-meter backstroke (3:22 ET) and women's 200 meter freestyle final (3:48 ET) featuring Australian favorites and rivals Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan.

Full schedule for Monday, July 29

Men's archery

Team 1/8 Elimination Round: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Quarterfinals: 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Semifinals: 9:47 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Bronze Medal Match: 10:48 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Team Gold Medal Match: 11:11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's artistic gymnastics

Team Final Medal event: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Group play: Starting 2:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Group play: Starting 4:10 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Group play: Starting 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Doubles Group play: Starting 8:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Group B: Nigeria vs. Australia: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: Germany vs. Belgium: 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group B: Canada vs. France: 11:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Group C: United States vs. Japan: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball

Men's or Women's Preliminary Match: 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing

Women's 60kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 63.5kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 5:48 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 92kg Prelims Round of 16: Starting 6:36 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's canoe slalom

Canoe Single Semifinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Single Final Medal event: 11:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Mountain Bike Medal event: 8:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's diving

Synchronized 10m Platform Final Medal event: 5 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian

Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Team Jumping Final Medal event: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Eventing Individual Jumping Final Medal event: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Fencing

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64: Starting 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Table of 64: Starting 3:55 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Individual Semifinals: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Semifinals: 1:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 2:50 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout: 3:15 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout: 3:45 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout: 4:10 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Prelims Group A: Japan vs. Germany: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Egypt vs. Denmark: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Sweden vs. Spain: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: France vs. Norway: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey

Men's Pool B: Ireland vs. Australia: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Japan vs. China: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pool B: India vs. Argentina: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Spain vs. United States: 7:15 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Australia: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool B: South Africa vs. Argentina: 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands: 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pool A: France vs. Belgium: 2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Judo

Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64: Starting 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Quarterfinals: 7:16 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Repechage: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Semifinals: 10:17 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Repechage: 10:34 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Semifinals: 10:51 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57 kg Final Medal event: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Bronze Medal Contests: 11:49 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -73 kg Final Medal event: 12:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F: 3:54 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pair Repechages: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pair Repechages: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechages: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

LWT Women's Double Sculls Repechages: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quad. Sculls Repechages: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quad. Sculls Repechages: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Eight Heats: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Eight Heats: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's rugby sevens

Prelims: 8 a.m. ET - 10:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-12: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Placing 9-12: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Quarter-final: 3 p.m. ET - 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing

Women's Skiff: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Skiff: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Windsurfing: Starting 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Shooting

Trap Men's Qualification: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 3 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Women's Final Medal event: 3:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

10m Air Rifle Men's Final Medal event: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's skateboarding

Street Prelims: 6 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Street Final Medal event: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing

Men's Round 3: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Round 3: 4:48 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming

Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Backstroke Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 800m Freestyle Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final Medal event: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Freestyle Final Medal event: 2:43 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 100m Backstroke Final Medal event: 3:22 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final Medal event: 3:32 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Freestyle Final Medal event: 3:48 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Doubles Semifinal: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennis

Men's and Women's Singles Second Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's, Women's Second Round and Mixed Doubles First Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Doubles Second Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's and Women's Singles Second Round, continued: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

Prelims Pool C: Turkey vs. Netherlands: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Pool B: Brazil vs. Kenya: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Pool A: United States vs. China: 11 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Pool A: France vs. Serbia: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's water polo

Prelims Group B: France vs. Italy: 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group B: United States vs. Spain: 9:35 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: China vs. Netherlands: 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Prelims Group A: Hungary vs. Canada: 2:05 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.