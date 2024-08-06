National

2024 Paris Olympics memes: The best moments from the Games worthy of internet obsession

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

Olympics: Swimming Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; The crowd cheers for a man who retrieved Emma Weber’s (USA) swim cap from the pool during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Cassie Morris, Yahoo Entertainment

While most people watch the Olympics for the love of sports, others tune in just for the "meme-able" moments — and the 2024 Summer Olympics had no shortage of trending internet gold. Here's a look at some of the most viral moments to come out of the Paris Games.

LeBron James crossing the Delaware

During the opening ceremony, basketball legend LeBron James stood at the bow of the boat filled with U.S. athletes, an American flag proudly billowing in his hand as one of Team USA's flag bearers.

The internet immediately drew a connection to Emanuel Leutze's 1851 painting Washington Crosses the Delaware, and a meme was born.

Bob the Cap Catcher

When U.S. swimmer Emma Weber lost her swimming cap during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminary race, the internet rallied around the lifeguard in a Speedo who got it back for her, dubbing him Bob the Cap Catcher.

The Muffin Man

Norwegian swimmer and three-time Olympian Henrik Christiansen gained internet fame not for his swimming performance, but for his love of chocolate muffins served in the Olympic Village — earning him the title of Muffin Man, which he proudly accepted.

Stephen Nedoroscik is Clark Kent

Pommel horse hero Stephen Nedoroscik immediately captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers at home, launching a slew of memes across social media during his time at the Games. His transformation on and off the gymnastics floor became the stuff of meme legends.

Sharpshooters gain infinite aura points

Olympic shooting achieved a new level of popularity when footage of Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey and Kim Ye-ji of South Korea hit the internet. The two looked effortlessly cool as they competed, which gave rise to an onslaught of John Wick and Pulp Fiction comparisons, along with anime fan art imaginings.

The two competitors were also contrasted in memes, as the sleek, precise look of Ye-ji was put up against Dikeç’s cool, casual vibe.

The Olympic Baguette

When French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati tried to clear a height of 5.7 meters, a certain appendage got in the way, knocking the bar to the ground, and earning the athlete the title of the Olympic Baguette.

Sponsored by cheese

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa became the envy of the internet when news of her Parmigiano-Reggiano sponsorship hit social media. Photos of Villa cradling a giant cheese wheel and doing a split on a stack of Parmesan had just the right makings of an overnight meme.

Snoop Dogg in Paris

Rapper, producer and actor Snoop Dogg can now add three new titles to his résumé: Olympic torchbearer, special correspondent and meme sweetheart. By just being himself at the Games, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. stole the hearts of viewers around the world and inspired thousands of memes across social media.

Highs and lows of surfing photography

Brazil’s Gabriel Medina might have made history with his 9.9 ride on the waves of Teahupo'o, but it was photographer Jerome Brouillet’s photo of the event that really made waves online. But the once-in-a-lifetime photo of Medina might have met its match in the shot of German surfer Tim Elter losing his swimming trunks while competing.

Hype man Flavor Flav

Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav became a beloved Olympics icon when it was announced he was sponsoring Team USA women's water polo team and providing financial support to Veronica Fraley, a track and field athlete from Raleigh, N.C. Footage of the rapper hyping up athletes and speaking at press conferences quickly went viral during the Games.

“Unfortunately, I was not chosen for the Olympics…”

A new TikTok trend emerged during the Games in which athletes shared footage of themselves failing in their respective sports, accompanied by some variant of the tongue-in-cheek caption, “Unfortunately, I was not chosen for the 2024 Olympics.”

After her stumble off the balance beam, Suni Lee herself got in on the meme, finding the humor in the unfortunate fall.

Other memes of note

While not every meme went viral or created a social media trend, there was no shortage of internet humor mined at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here’s a look at some other notable memes from the Games.

Don't miss a medal! Sign up for the Yahoo Sports AM newsletter for Paris Olympics highlights delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!