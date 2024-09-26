National

2024 Presidents Cup: Scottie Scheffler brings the fire, shouts at Tom Kim

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Kim of South Korea and the International Team lines up a putt as Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team looks on during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is posting one of the most remarkable runs in the post-Tiger era — a couple Masters wins, an Olympic gold medal, Tour victories by the armload, and the occasional jail visit — but even so, he generally keeps an even-keel demeanor. That is, unless you challenge him to a putting contest.

Early on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, Tom Kim drained a long putt to put the pressure on Scheffler. But Scottie didn't become the best in the world by shrinking from a challenge:

"What was that?" Scheffler bellowed, as Kim and partner Sungjae Im celebrated.

One hole later, Kim and Im decided to go for a little gamesmanship, leaving the green entirely and heading to the tee box before Scheffler putted out.

Scheffler and playing partner Russell Henley controlled the early holes of the match. But credit to Kim for poking the bear. Not a whole lot of people would try that, and Scheffler showed why.

