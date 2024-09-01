2024 U.S. Open tennis stars turn the court into a runway: See the winning fashions from week 1

The 2024 U.S. Open kicked off in style at the U.S. Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, where tennis excellence met high fashion.

As Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic returned to defend their titles, the players’ moves weren’t the only things on display on the court.

From Naomi Osaka’s playful bows and ruffles to Ben Shelton’s vibrant rainbow sherbet ensemble, the first week was a visual feast of fashion, with bold colors and neon accents stealing the show.

Here’s a look at some of the standout outfits that turned heads both on and off the court.

Naomi Osaka, Japan

Osaka made a statement in her Round 1 match, stepping onto the court wrapped in a massive mint bow, complete with matching bows on her shoes. She turned heads again with a coquette-inspired outfit in black for her Thursday showdown against Karolína Muchová.

Coco Gauff, United States

The tennis pro hit the court on day one in a custom yellow and blue New Balance kit.

Ben Shelton, United States

Shelton wore a rainbow sherbet ensemble on day five of the U.S. Open in his match against Frances Tiafoe, who's also representing the United States.

Frances Tiafoe, United States

Tiafoe mirrored Shelton's sherbet look on Friday during their men's singles third round match on day five.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine

Kostyuk lit up day one in a neon yellow, flowy ensemble that was impossible to miss.

Ajla Tomljanović, Australia

Tomljanović made a stylish entrance on day one, defeating American Ann Li while sporting a striking forest green, midriff-baring outfit by Original Penguin.

Jessica Pegula, United States

Pegula debuted Adidas’s newest tennis collection, featuring bold color-blocking and stylish cutouts.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

Musetti opted for a salmon-colored outfit by Nike on day five.

Brandon Nakashima, United States

Nakashima sported a red, blue and off-white pinstripe polo for his victory over France's Arthur Cazaux on day three.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

Rybakina breezed through her first-round match against Australia's Destanee Aiava, turning heads in a striking berry-toned ensemble from Yonex’s 2024 collection.

Sloane Stephens, United States

Although she didn’t secure a round one victory this week, Stephens's striking crimson outfit made a lasting impression. Adding to her standout look was a delicate, sparkling necklace.