2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Summary: Fland boogies around the floor with shifty handles, pick-and-roll poise, and shot-making upside. Whether he sticks in the NBA could hinge on whether he improves as a paint finisher while also mastering his jumper off the dribble.

Comparisons: Kemba Walker, Cole Anthony

Strengths

Shot creation: He's fast, he's shifty, he's explosive. He plays with pace, feel, and fluidity. He gets basically wherever he wants on the floor blending all these skills together, especially when he's racing down the open floor or operating in the pick-and-roll.

Shooting versatility: Fland made 47.6% of his catch-and-shoot 3s as a freshman with a large chunk of them coming off of movement. He doesn't shoot as well off the dribble, making just 25% of them, per Synergy. But he's a high touch player from the line and on floaters. He may just need time to extend his range to be lethal shooting no matter the situation.

Playmaking: He has such great feel navigating ball screens and locating the open man.

Defense: Fland is a pest on defense. Even though he's smaller, he can apply ball pressure thanks to his quick feet and disrupt actions with his quick hands.

Concerns

Size: He's small. Teams are going to attack him on defense at the next level.

At-rim finishing: Fland made only 29.7% of his shots at the rim in the half court this season, per Synergy. It's an abysmal number that reflects his below-the-rim athleticism.

Shot selection: In part because he's so limited at the rim, he's forced to take a ton of tough perimeter shots which leads to streaky stretches.