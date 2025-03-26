2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Sion James, G, Duke

Summary: James is a versatile defender who sets a tone with his hustle, and after years of laying bricks he's worked hard to become a dead-eye, spot-up shooter. And he brings much more than shooting as a crafty playmaker who keeps the ball moving. But without the handle of a primary creator, it's critical he sustains his newfound success as a shooter.

Comparisons: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, De'Anthony Melton

Strengths

Improved shooter: James made only 29.1% of his 148 catch-and-shoot 3s over his first three college seasons before making 39.5% as a senior with Tulane and 49.1% as a super senior with Duke (on 134 attempts combined). If his numbers are indeed closer to the latter, he'll have a place in the NBA.

Playmaking: Talented ball-handler who keeps his dribble alive even under pressure. He lacks the handle to be a primary creator but he excels within the flow of the offense. He shows both reliability and creativity for finding open teammates.

Defense: James was one of the ACC's best defenders as a super senior. He has the strength, length, agility, and heart to defend multiple positions.

Concerns

Shooting off the dribble: In five collegiate seasons, he's never looked all that comfortable shooting jumpers off the dribble from any range. He doesn't take many midrange pull-ups and doesn't really utilize a floater either.

Primary creation: If his spot-up jumper ends up being more like his first three years at Tulane, it'll then matter that he's a limited offensive creator. He lacks burst with his first step and doesn't have the advanced handle to generate shots for himself.