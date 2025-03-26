2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Alex Karaban, F, Connecticut

Summary: Karaban projects as a deep-range sniper, though his shot fell off this past year with UConn. If he's able to return to his previous form, he mixes in savvy cuts, some post scoring, and glue-guy defense that makes him more than just a shooting role player.

Comparisons: Ryan Anderson

Strengths

Spot-up shooting: Knockdown shooter who can do more than just hit standstill jumpers. He relocates and is a willing screener who can pick-and-pop for 3s. This season, UConn utilized him using more screens and handoffs. A more complicated shooting diet contributed to his lower 3-point percentage, though he still had success and showed a potential for hitting movement 3s.

Does the little things: Smart player with a feel for cutting to the rim and making the extra pass. In spot-up situations, he has a functional handle to aggressively attack closeouts. Even against a switching defense, he has the size and post-scoring ability to beat a small guard with hook shots using either hand and backdowns. So even though he isn't a primary creator it's not like defenses can hide an undersized defender on him.

Defense: Karaban is a solid defender who tends to be in the right position and competes on the boards. He's a high-effort player whether or not his shot is falling.

Concerns

Athleticism: Lacks elite athleticism, which limits his defensive upside, and he's mostly a below-the-rim finisher.

Shooting form: He's right-handed but brings the ball to his left side, and releases it low. His shooting numbers also dipped this season with more defensive attention being directed his way. And though he had success shooting off the dribble, it came on a small sample.