2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Summary: Proctor is a tall combo guard with great passing vision that was expected to go one-and-done, but has taken until his junior year to look ready for the NBA. At this point, he's sharpened his jumper and become an even better defender.

Comparisons: Evan Fournier, Tyus Jones

Strengths

Connective playmaking: Beautiful passer who can use either hand to fire darts around the floor. There's a confidence and fearlessness to his playmaking, yet he also limits mistakes.

Perimeter scoring: Improved in all three years of his college career, going from a shaky shooter as a freshman to a solid one as a sophomore to a good one as a junior. His improvement was consistent both off the catch and off the dribble too. As a junior, Synergy shows he shot 37.2% on catch-and-shoot 3s, 40.5% on dribble-jumper 3s, and 52.9% on pull-up 2s. While he isn't a knockdown guy off catch-and-shoot attempts, and he's not a savant creator, he's serviceable.

Defense: Long-armed defender who plays with heart, effort, and IQ both on and off the ball.

Concerns

At-rim finishing: Below-the-rim player despite his height. He doesn't explode at the basket and looks more like a finesse player than a power driver. Synergy data shows he made only 49.3% of his layups as a Duke junior.

Athleticism: Lacks elite athletic traits, both vertically and with his first step. He may be better suited as one of a team's multiple creators, rather than a lead option.