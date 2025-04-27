2025 NFL Draft Grades! Favorite and least favorite draft classes, top player-team fits | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Draft grades, favorite Day 3 picks, and the best player-team fits! Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the biggest winners and losers from the 2025 NFL Draft. Who received the worst draft grade? Which team made the best Day 3 selection? And which player found the perfect fit with their new team? The guys dissect it all in this latest episode.

(3:45) - Favorite draft classes

(31:40) - Least favorite draft classes

(56:55) - Favorite day three picks

(1:03:35) - Favorite player-team fits

