2025 NFL Draft: Titans have 'come to a consensus' on No. 1 overall pick, will not consider trade offers

Any NFL general managers out there hoping to make a last-second, Godfather offer for the No. 1 overall pick can save their breath. The Tennessee Titans have "come to a consensus" on the player they will take first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and are not entertaining trade offers for the top pick in the draft.

That comes straight from team general manager Mike Borgonzi, who said Tuesday the team will stay at that pick.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: “We've come to a consensus. We’ll pick at No. 1 on Thursday night."



Titans are, as they have been, on the clock.

While Borgonzi said the entire organization was on board with the player who will be taken No. 1 overall, he declined to reveal who the team would select, saying, "I guess you'll find out Thursday night."

Borgonzi may want to play it cool, but it's widely assumed the Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. Titans brass reportedly fell in love with Ward during the draft process, and the quarterback sent similar signals in the lead up to the draft.

Ward is considered one of the top prospects in the draft, and the top quarterback available. He ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect on Yahoo Sports' big board, where he drew comparisons to another Titans quarterback, Steve McNair.

Ward climbed up draft boards after a fantastic senior season at Miami. The 22-year-old threw for 4,313 yards, with 39 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. He's known as a big-play hunter, and led the ACC with 9.5 yards gained per pass attempt.

The Titans could certainly use stability at quarterback. The team installed Will Levis as its starter last season. While Levis had some moments of promise, turnovers were a major issue. Levis threw 12 interceptions and was credited with 10 fumbles in 12 starts last season.

Drafting Ward could solve that issue. While there's no guarantee Ward will be the next superstar quarterback taken at No. 1 overall, he brings promise and excitement to the Titans, something the team sorely lacked last season.

Of course, for that to happen, Ward actually needs to be the No. 1 overall pick. Unless Borgonzi is running an elaborate smokescreen, that's probably going to be the case Thursday.