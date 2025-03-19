2025 NFL mock draft 7.0: Post-free agency edition has Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders going top-3 and Cowboys adding major weapon

NFL free agency has mostly run its course, and that's recast how teams will approach the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26 in Green Bay. With that in mind, here is the seventh (seventh!) mock draft this cycle from Yahoo Sports draft experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald. And in case you missed it, here are Nate's big board, Charles' big board, and their 2025 NFL Draft consensus big board.

In this edition, Nate makes the odd-numbered picks and Charles makes the even.

Previous mock drafts:1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0

1. Tennessee Titans — Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The no-doubt QB1 of this draft class. Ward's combination of calm demeanor and creativity makes him a fun watch, with a higher floor than you'd think. The Titans beefed up their offensive line and could nab another weapon later in the draft to pair with Calvin Ridley and create a fairly healthy ecosystem to drop Ward into.

2. Cleveland Browns — Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Browns could certainly use a young quarterback to groom to try and get out of the ditch they’ve dug themselves faster, but with Cam Ward off the board they’ll default to the best player in the draft. Travis Hunter is a legitimate top prospect at either cornerback or wide receiver, so here the Browns just take him as they continue to take their medicine with the Deshaun Watson contract.

3. New York Giants — Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Even if the Giants end up signing one of the remaining free agent quarterbacks, they could still be looking at a longer-term plan in the draft, akin to something they did over 20 years ago with drafting (technically trading for) Eli Manning and signing Kurt Warner in the same offseason. Sanders has a good arm and is a tough operator from the pocket. And while I might not have him rated this highly, quarterback desperation is real and the Giants could see enough in Sanders' game to build into a solid starting quarterback.

4. New England Patriots — Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Surprise? It shouldn’t be that big of one, considering how many boxes Armand Membou has checked off throughout the draft cycle. He has a legitimate case to be the first offensive tackle off the board. The Patriots need an offensive tackle still and Membou has the skills and talent to play either on the right or the left side of the line.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jaguars could go in a variety of directions here, but end up with the explosive Graham. Graham’s arm length (32 inches at the combine) might scare off some teams, but new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone comes from the Rams, a place that has been more than fine with taking players that may lack ideal measurements or backgrounds but whose play does the talking. Graham in between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would create a dangerous front, while also filling a hole, with an interesting mix of skill sets.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders had one of the worst rushing attacks in recent memory last season, needing a clear boost of talent at running back. Ashton Jeanty would be an immediate upgrade with the ability to be a long-term solution at the position as well. With Geno Smith in the fold at quarterback for the next few seasons, a running back becomes a more defensible pick this high and Jeanty's talent shouldn't be questioned.

7. New York Jets — Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Jets would be flying to the podium if this scenario were to unfold. Carter is the No. 2 overall player on my big board and has real game-wrecking potential as a pass rusher. He would inject some real juice into a front and unit that tapered off in 2024.

8. Carolina Panthers — Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart’s production makes him a bit of a risk, but for a team that needs some juice off the edge like the Panthers, his potential makes him an intriguing dice roll at the top of the draft. Some teams will look at Stewart’s build and his 4.59 40-yard dash from the NFL Combine and fall in love sooner rather than later. According to TruMedia, the Panthers’ defense finished dead last in pressure percentage last season (25.2%). This may be the type of risk they’re willing to take.

9. New Orleans Saints — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Saints are a wild card here. Any position would seem feasible and understandable. They nab Johnson in this scenario, a cornerback with ideal size (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) but who lacks ideal long speed. Johnson could start right away for the Saints and give New Orleans a long-term solution at the position after trading away Marshon Lattimore and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency.

10. Chicago Bears — Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Bears have completely revamped the interior of their offensive line and now they find a long-term option at left tackle to finish their efforts up front. Will Campbell, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson would be a massive improvement over what they had last year and they already have a quality player at right tackle in Darnell Wright. Campbell could go much higher than this, so this is a nice get for the Bears.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The 49ers start to rebuild and reinforce their roster with a pick in the trenches. Harmon is equally adept at defending the run and pass and can be asked to fill a variety of rolls along the interior. He would be great in the 49ers' heavy use of twists and stunts and give San Francisco a young player to start replenishing their recently tenacious front.

12. Dallas Cowboys — Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Dallas is set at slot receiver with CeeDee Lamb, but they could use an upgrade on the outside. Luckily, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan falls right into their lap to give Dallas what could be an explosive passing game with Dak Prescott returning from injury.

13. Miami Dolphins — Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Jevon Holland left for the Giants in free agency and while the Dolphins signed a couple of veterans at the position, Starks would give them a fun chess piece to be used around the defensive back end.

14. Indianapolis Colts — Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The Colts drafted Laiatu Latu in the first round last year, but they still could stand to add another player off the edge. Mykel Williams is more of a power player than a finesse rusher, but he would be a great addition to a Colts defense that lost edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to the Bears in free agency this year.

15. Atlanta Falcons — Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

Walker heads right down the road from Athens to bring his infectious play style to a defense badly needing some juice. Any defensive position makes sense for the Falcons here, and while Walker is a bit of a tweener between off-ball linebacker and pass rusher, the Falcons need both. Just get him into this front seven.

16. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Offensive tackle isn’t the biggest need for Arizona, but they can potentially get a huge boon pick here with Josh Simmons. Simmons is one of the more athletic offensive tackles in the draft, but a patellar tendon injury may have him getting off to a slower start to his NFL career. Jonah Williams is likely going to start again at right tackle for the Cardinals, but Simmons gives them a long-term option to pair with Paris Johnson.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Defense? Nah, let's quadruple down on the offense after the Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase extensions. This time with some more beef up front. Booker is a classic gap-scheme guard that could create some powerful double-teams in the Bengals' at-you run game.

18. Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tight ends play a big role in the offense that new coordinator Klint Kubiak is installing in Seattle, but the Seahawks don’t have a big-time talent at tight end. Insert Warren, who is one of the best players in the draft and could be a steal in Seattle’s offense given his athletic ability and wide array of skills.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

One of my favorite player-team-need fits of this draft. The Buccaneers roster could look to add a pass rusher here, but instead go with Campbell to bridge between now and a post-Lavonte David world. Campbell is a real three-down off-ball linebacker whose pass rushing ability would be unlocked in Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme.

20. Denver Broncos — Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

A bit of a luxury pick maybe, but Omarion Hampton would give the Broncos a steady and reliable RB1 for their offense — and form a strong trio with second-year running back Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Gone is Larry Ogunjobi, and Cameron Heyward, despite an inspiring 2024, will be 36 this upcoming season. Grant is inconsistent but his best football is in front of him, with strength and plugging but also twitchiness that points to more upside as a pass rusher.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

With Joey Bosa gone and Khalil Mack on a one year deal, the Chargers could use a boost and infusion of youth to their edge rush. Enter Mike Green, who falls a bit here despite leading the NCAA in sacks last season.

23. Green Bay Packers — Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Whatever the conclusion is of the Jaire Alexander Experience, the Packers look to find his successor (and the successor to the recently departed Eric Stokes). Revel Jr. injured his knee early in the 2024 season, but his body of work was already pointing toward the first round. He has the size, twitch, and most of all the toughness to be an impact player on the outside.

24. Minnesota Vikings — Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Vikings have done a good job adding talent up front to their defense, but they could still use an upgrade at slot corner. Jahdae Barron is built to be an NFL slot defender and would form a nice tandem with the recently re-signed Byron Murphy.

25. Houston Texans — Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

I mean, Laken Tomlinson or Ed Ingram can’t be the plan, right? Zabel has played all over the offensive line and would give the Texans, or any offensive line, the ability to play their best five. Whether it’s center or guard, he would give C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense some steadiness.

26. Los Angeles Rams — Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Cooper Kupp is out, but the bigger-bodied Colston Loveland can handle a lot of the same responsibilities as a big body from the slot. Loveland isn't a great blocker like a lot of traditional tight ends, but he has the speed and receiving skills to be a clean fit for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

27. Baltimore Ravens — Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

While Jackson’s film at tackle was surprisingly encouraging, I do still view him best as a guard. He has length and the explosive strength to really jar holes open. His ability to bump outside in case of emergency is a bonus, and his size fits right in with the Ravens' pretty robust line (sans Linderbaum).

28. Detroit Lions — Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas

When you don’t have many needs, take a lineman. Kelvin Banks could immediately compete for a starting spot at right guard and eventually kick out to left tackle later in his career. This offense is built on elite line play, might as well keep the pipeline going.

29. Washington Commanders — James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The Commanders have been using the trade market to add to their offense, so they look to the draft to help bolster their defense. Pearce Jr. is all about speed and joins a team, defense, and head coach that loves to emphasize it.

30. Buffalo Bills — Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Bills need some athleticism and speed at safety, so here comes the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Nick Emmanwori, who was one of the stars of the combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 43-inch vertical. He would be a nice upgrade over what they have now, even though he’s got some room to improve in terms of physicality.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Offensive line is very much in play here, and there are some interesting names the Chiefs could look at. They instead dip their pen back into the Longhorn ink and take another Texas wide receiver in Golden. Golden is a smooth athlete that can win against press. He would give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense yet another weapon to open things up, beat man coverage, and hold the fort unit Rashee Rice returns from injury.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Josh Conerly is a perfect stash pick for the Eagles to put behind Lane Johnson. Conerly is a younger prospect who might benefit from playing behind Johnson for a couple seasons as he finishes out his career in Philadelphia.