2nd suspect surrenders in crypto kidnapping and torture case: Sources

NEW YORK — A second suspect in the alleged kidnapping and torture of an Italian man in a luxury New York City apartment surrendered on Tuesday, police sources told ABC News.

Like co-defendant John Woeltz, the second suspect is expected to face charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment, the sources said. The man turned himself in at the NYPD’s 13th Precinct, according to the sources.

He has not yet been named by law enforcement.

Woeltz, a crypto entrepreneur, was arrested Friday after a tourist from Italy told police he was tortured in the suspect's SoHo apartment for more than two weeks, according to police.

The alleged 28-year-old victim told police he arrived in New York from Italy on May 6 and went to Woeltz's home. Woeltz allegedly took the man's passport, police said.

The alleged victim told police that Woeltz, 38, and another person beat him, used electric shock and hanged him off a ledge after he refused to provide his bitcoin password, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged victim was able to escape Friday morning, running to a traffic enforcement officer for help, and was taken to the hospital, police said.

When police responded to the home, they found multiple Polaroid pictures of the alleged victim being tied up and tortured in Woeltz's apartment, as well as multiple torture items in view, according to police sources.

A gun was recovered in the home, police said.

Woeltz did not make any comments to reporters as he was escorted out of his apartment by police in handcuffs last week. He was held without bail on charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment during his initial appearance in court Saturday. He did not enter a plea.

Woeltz is next due in court Wednesday. His attorney had no comment on the case following Woeltz's arrest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.