3 arrested for alleged acid attack on New Jersey woman

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. — Three Florida residents have been arrested after they were hired for an alleged acid attack on a woman in New Jersey last month, officials said Tuesday.

Police responded to a home in Monroe Township on July 26, where a 42-year-old woman was attacked upon arriving home from work, according to the Gloucester County, New Jersey, Prosecutor's Office.

"As the victim opened her car door, she was approached by an unknown female who threw a cup and its liquid contents directly at the victim," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

The alleged female assailant then fled the scene.

The victim was airlifted to a burn center, where she is still being treated for chemical burns over 35% of her body, the officials said.

"The liquid used in the attack is believed to be a highly caustic acid," the prosecutor's office said.

Following an extensive investigation, police said they were able to trace the getaway vehicle to two suspects, who they identified as 38-year-old Betty Jo Lane and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil, both of Jacksonville, Florida.

Prosecutors said Lane and McNeil were hired to carry out the attack by 49-year-old William DiBernardino, of Boynton Beach, Florida.

The victim "had a prior relationship" with DiBernardino, the prosecutor's office said.

All three suspects were taken into custody in Florida, the office said. Lane and McNeil were extradited to New Jersey on Tuesday, according to the Boynton Beach police.

They have each been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and stalking.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had retained attorneys.

