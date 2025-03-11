3 charged with second-degree murder after 5-year-old killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion

TROY, Mich. — Three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 5-year-old boy was killed when a hyperbaric chamber exploded at a medical facility in Michigan earlier this year, officials announced Tuesday.

Thomas Cooper died on Jan. 31 in the incident at the Oxford Center in Troy, officials said.

The chamber contained 100% oxygen, making it extremely flammable, Lt. Keith Young of the Detroit Fire Department said at the time.

The owner of the Oxford Center, Tamela Peterson, and two other employees of the facility, have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

They also face an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter. Nessel said a jury will ultimately decide if the state has enough evidence to prove the murder charge.

The operator of the hyperbaric chamber also faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, Nessel said.

"Due to many failures by men and women who would call themselves medical professionals -- and wanton or willful disregard for the likelihood that their actions would cause the death of a patient -- 5-year-old Thomas Cooper was killed," Nessel said at a press briefing.

The Oxford Center said it has been cooperating with multiple investigations into the "tragic accident" and is "disappointed" in the decision to file charges.

"The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed," the Oxford Center said in a statement. "There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers."

"Our highest priority every day is the safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, which continues during this process," the statement added.

