3 dead, several hurt after vehicle crashes into Los Angeles grocery store, authorities say

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and at least six others were hurt when a car slammed into a grocery store Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after noon at a 99 Ranch Market in the city's Westwood neighborhood, according Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

Three victims died at the scene, Lantz said. Paramedics were treating six or seven patients, some in serious condition, she said.

TV news footage showed a silver sedan fully inside the store on Westwood Boulevard.

Preliminary reports say the driver was a female, according to Lantz, but it wasn't immediately known if she was among the injured or dead.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said its investigators were still gathering information.

There was large police and fire department response with a triage area set up to treat patients outside the store.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.