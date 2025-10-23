3 federal officers injured after man rams car to evade arrest in San Diego: ICE

(SAN DIEGO) -- Three federal officers were injured after a man, who Immigration and Customs Enforcement said is in the country illegally, allegedly rammed his car into their vehicles to evade arrest, according to the agency.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the suspect rammed his vehicle, "striking ICE officers before crashing into multiple government vehicles," ICE San Diego Field Office Director Patrick Divver said.

The suspect was in the U.S. illegally from Kuwait and had a "final order of deportation from the United States," Divver said.

"This illegal criminal alien who is wanted in his home country of Kuwait and who has a violent criminal history, weaponized his vehicle to narrowly miss hitting an innocent bystanders and striking ICE officers before crashing into multiple government vehicles," Divver said in a statement to ABC News.

The identity of the suspect was not released by ICE.

Michael Burreec, a witness to the car ramming, told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV that the incident occurred in a residential neighborhood with a 20 mph speed zone and a day care center nearby.

Divver said the suspect's "blatant disregard for human life and the rule of the law is exactly why ICE San Diego will continue to pursue, arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens who threaten our communities."

The three injured federal officers and the suspect were treated at a local hospital, Divver said. ICE will pursue criminal charges against the suspect for "assaulting, resisting, opposing, and impeding" federal officers, he added.

“This is another unfortunate example of the continued misinformed and unjust rhetoric against ICE empowering individuals to flee and assault federal officers conducting lawful enforcement actions in accordance with applicable congressionally approved federal law," Divver said.

