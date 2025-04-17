3 killed in 2-boat collision on Alabama lake, state authorities say

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL — Three people were killed after two boats collided on an Alabama lake on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred during a Major League Fishing tournament and involved one of the event's anglers, the organization said.

The two-vessel crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. local time on Smith Lake in Cullman County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

A Nitro bass boat struck a Center Console vessel, according to ALEA. The three people killed in the crash were all on board the Center Console boat, ALEA said.

Among them, Joey Broom, 58, of Altoona, Alabama, was "fatally injured" in the crash, ALEA said in a press release.

Additionally, John Clark, 44, of Cullman, Alabama, and Jeffrey Little, 62, of Brandon, Mississippi, were both thrown overboard during the incident and drowned, ALEA said. Their bodies were recovered from the lake, ALEA said Wednesday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Major League Fishing said the "serious boating accident" occurred during the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization," Kathy Fennel, the executive vice president and general manager of Major League Fishing, said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy."

The final day of the competition, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled, the organization said.

