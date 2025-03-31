3 killed when tree hits vehicle in Michigan and damage reported in Tennessee amid widespread storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — (AP) — Three family members died after a tree struck their vehicle in Michigan as powerful storms swept across the region, authorities said, and more potentially dangerous weather was forecast Monday across parts of the Southeast.

Three other people were hospitalized with injuries and one was in critical condition, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident, which was under investigation, happened Sunday in Climax Township, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Kalamazoo County had been under a National Weather Service severe thunderstorm warning at the time, one of several Sunday in southern Michigan.

More than 400,000 power outages were reported across Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, according to Poweroutage.us. Crews including DTE Energy in Michigan were working to restore service.

In Valparaiso, Indiana, investigators believe severe crosswinds blew over a tractor trailer on Sunday afternoon, killing the driver. The vehicle was traveling on the property of Pratt Industries when the accident happened, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver, Jagbir Singh, 34, of Ontario, Canada, was found outside of the passenger compartment and had died of his injuries.

A warehouse in Elkhart, Indiana, was destroyed by Sunday's storms. No injuries were reported. WSBT-TV reported.

Storm damage was reported in several counties in Tennessee, including Maury and Humphreys counties, WSMV-TV reported. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported damage across the county, including a roof taken off a house. The homeowners were trapped inside, but not injured.

Clusters of thunderstorms accompanied by strong to severe wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes could spread across much of the Southeast on Monday, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.