3-year-old dies in hot car while in custody of contract worker of Alabama Department of Human Resources, police say

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- A 3-year-old child died after being left in a vehicle while in the care of a contractor for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the Birmingham Police Department said in a press release.Katerrius Sparks, from Bessemer, died on July 22, police said.

The contracted worker, whom police didn't identify, has been cooperating with the investigation into the death, law enforcement said. The worker was "transported to the Birmingham Police Headquarters for questioning," police said.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pine Tree Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on July 22, law enforcement said.

"Katerrius was accidentally left inside of a vehicle while in the care of a third-party contracted worker through the Department of Human Resources," the police said. "Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the victim deceased."

He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner, police said.

ABC News has reached out to the boy's family's attorney for comment.

