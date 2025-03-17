3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Malibu, California: USGS

LOS ANGELES — Southern California was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Malibu, California, on Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred just after 8:15 p.m. PT over 7 miles west-northwest of Malibu at a depth of 14 kilometers -- or approximately 8.5 miles deep.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude as 4.0.

Southern California residents in Malibu, parts of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities and Long Beach reported feeling the tremor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

